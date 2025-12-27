<p>Bengaluru: It was an award ceremony of a different kind for Dhinidhi Desinghu in New Delhi on Friday. The 15-year-old swimmer from Karnataka was one among 20 achievers from different walks of life who were conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. </p>.<p>“I was amazed to witness so many talented children in our country from various fields,” Dhinidhi told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>“To know that I was part of that group is something really special. There were small kids... As young as seven and nine receiving awards for bravery. It was inspiring and I’m so happy that I got to be a part of it,” said the swimming sensation who trains at the Dolphin Aquatics under coach Nihar Ameen here. </p>.20 children awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.<p>While Dhinidhi was in awe of every other awardee at the ceremony, an annual event held on December 26 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the teenager is an achiever in her own right. Bedsides being the youngest member of the Indian contingent both at the Paris Olympics last year and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (in China), Dhinidhi has been setting the pool ablaze at every swimming competition in the country for over five years now. </p>.<p>After having lived a sporting career with several highlights already, the road ahead is only expected to get tougher. And Dhinidhi is mindful of this fact. As a busy year ahead awaits, with multiple races to compete in, the teen is ready to chase the ticking clock more intensely. </p>.<p>“Compared to last year, this year was very different in terms of my swimming performance. This year was all about training and focusing on specific competitions. Though the outcome wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but my timings have all improved. So I’m very excited about next year.”</p>.<p>“Right now I’m in the middle of my 10th exam. So I have my pre-boards starting from January 1 and my board exams from February 17. After that, there are many major international competitions, like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Youth Olympics. So the goal would be to qualify and make it to the finals,” Dhinidhi summed-up. </p>