Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna retains world time-trial crown

The 25-year-old Ineos rider defended his title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert

AFP, Bruges,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 21:27 ist
Ganna celebrates with his medal on the podium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Italy's Filippo Ganna retained his time-trial crown at cycling's world championships in Bruges on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Ineos rider defended his title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert (Jumbo) by five seconds in a carbon copy of last year's outcome.

Another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel took third, 43sec back at the end of the 43.3 kilometres.

Ganna arrived in Bruges on the back of a Tokyo Olympics where he missed out on time-trial glory but led Italy to team pursuit gold.

