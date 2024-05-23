Lewandowski hints he will stay at Barcelona next season

Barcelona are also dealing with economic challenges, with a bloated wage bill and a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) renovation project at the Camp Nou stadium having increased the financial strain this term.

"Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles", Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday when asked about rumours of a potential exit.

"I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day."

"For me that is what matters because this is a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club."

Xavi said earlier in May, "We value Robert's presence in the team very much and we will decide on his future at the end of the season."

Barcelona are second in La Liga, 12 points behind newly crowned champions Real Madrid. They face Sevilla in their final game of the season on Sunday.