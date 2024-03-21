Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of IPL 2024 kickoff

Ahead of a highly anticipated IPL 2024 tournament, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team made a spiritual tour to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Visuals of players seeking divine blessings and spiritual guidance in preparation for the challenges ahead are doing rounds on the internet. Check out the pictures...