Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of IPL 2024 kickoff

Ahead of a highly anticipated IPL 2024 tournament, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team made a spiritual tour to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Visuals of players seeking divine blessings and spiritual guidance in preparation for the challenges ahead are doing rounds on the internet. Check out the pictures...
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 15:17 IST

Ravi Bishnoi gets the tilak applied on his forehead during his visit to the Ram temple ahead of IPL 2024 tournament, in Ayodhya

Credit: PTI

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is also seen seeking blessings.

Credit: PTI

With folded hands, LSG coach Jonty Rhodes offered his prayers at the sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Keshav Maharaj and other players are seestading in a queue at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer clicked offering prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

(Published 21 March 2024, 15:17 IST)
