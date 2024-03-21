Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of IPL 2024 kickoff

Ravi Bishnoi gets the tilak applied on his forehead during his visit to the Ram temple ahead of IPL 2024 tournament, in Ayodhya
South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is also seen seeking blessings.
With folded hands, LSG coach Jonty Rhodes offered his prayers at the sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya.
Keshav Maharaj and other players are seestading in a queue at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer clicked offering prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
(Published 21 March 2024, 15:17 IST)