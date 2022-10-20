Madhya Pradesh to host Khelo India Youth Games from January 31 to February 11, 2023

The next edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Madhya Pradesh in January-February 2023, it was formally announced by Union of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, here on Thursday.

The venue for the Games was formally announced in the presence of Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The sports competition is scheduled to start on January 31, 2023 and end on February 11.

Also present at the event on Thursday afternoon was the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Secretary Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General, Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan, and other dignitaries from the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India.

The upcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; with water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. New disciplines like Canoe Slalom, Kayaking, Canoeing and Rowing will also feature alongside the usual sports and indigenous games.

The Games will take place across eight cities of Madhya Pradesh -- Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar) and Balaghat, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a release on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for giving Madhya Pradesh the chance to host the Khelo India Youth Games. We promise to make it the most special Khelo India games ever and host it keeping in mind our philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

"We have world-class sports stadiums in Madhya Pradesh like the shooting and water sports academies. Many other facilities are also coming up. With the growing development in infrastructure and with the privilege of getting to host Khelo India Youth Games, I am certain a sports revolution will take place in Madhya Pradesh," the Hon'ble CM of Madhya Pradesh added.

Mentioning that the indigenous games will once again be a part of the upcoming KIYG, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It was Hon'ble PM's vision to support Olympic sports and indigenous sports in the same manner. I thank Madhya Pradesh who have made the sport of Mallakhamb their State sport.

"Sports is a State subject. I am happy States like MP are coming forward to do their part in building our sports ecosystem. All the States should learn from it and understand that we have to contribute as a whole to develop sports from the district level to the State level and so on," the Union Minister added.

Extending his best wishes, Nisith Pramanik added, "The Madhya Pradesh Govt have done everything possible to support athletes over the years. Every State should take an example of how the Hon'ble PM's vision to help athletes reach their pinnacle is taking shape. I am sure this upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in the 'land of Mahakal' will be the most special ever."