sports

Manika's defeat in decider spells Indian women's team's ouster from Asian Games

Last Updated 24 September 2023, 08:37 IST

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra lost both her matches, including the deciding fifth singles, as the Indian women's table tennis team was eliminated from the Asian Games following their 2-3 defeat against Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals here on Sunday.

World No. 39 Batra first lost the opening match to 104th ranked Thai player Orawan Paranang 0-3 with the Thai player dominating the proceeding for a 11-7, 11-1, 13-11 win in just 25 minutes.

But 26-year-old Ayhika Mukherjee brought India on an even keel, winning the second game 3-1, defeating a much higher-ranked Suthasini Sawettabut 18-16, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then defeated Tamolwan Khetkhuan 3-2 (11-1, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7) to give India a 2-1 lead before Paranang overcame a gritty Ayhika 3-2 (10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-3) to keep her team's team's hopes alive.

In the decider, Suthasini made up for her earlier defeat by beating Batra 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6) to take her team into the quarterfinals.

Thailand will play North Korea on Sunday for a place in the semifinals.

(Published 24 September 2023, 08:37 IST)
