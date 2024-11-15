Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Odds, timing, where to watch

<p>Boxing enthusiasts are set to witness a unique clash as 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. </p><p>This bout, sanctioned as a professional fight, features eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves, aiming to balance competitiveness and safety. </p><p>Here's a quick run-down.</p><p><strong>Fighter profiles:</strong></p><p>Mike Tyson: With a professional record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and 6 losses, Tyson's last official fight was in 2005. Despite his age, recent training footage showcases his enduring power and speed, reminiscent of his prime years. </p><p>Jake Paul: Holding a 10-1 record with 7 knockouts, Paul has transitioned from social media fame to professional boxing, defeating a mix of influencers and former athletes. This fight marks his most significant challenge to date. </p>.<p><strong>Betting Odds:</strong></p><p>As of November 12, 2024, sportsbooks have positioned Jake Paul as the favorite:</p><p>Jake Paul: -210 (implied probability of 67.7 per cent)</p><p>Mike Tyson: +170 (implied probability of 37 per cent)</p><p><strong>Prop Bets:</strong></p><p>Fight Outcome:</p><p>Paul by Knockout: +110</p><p>Tyson by Knockout: +340</p><p>Draw: +850</p><p><strong>Total Rounds Over/Under:</strong> 5.5 rounds</p><p>Over: -120</p><p>Under: +100</p><p><strong>Balanced on a knife edge:</strong></p><p>The significant age gap introduces questions about endurance and stamina. Tyson's experience and historical knockout power contrast with Paul's youth and recent activity in the ring. Analysts suggest that if Tyson can leverage his power early, he may secure a victory; however, if the fight extends into later rounds, Paul's conditioning could provide an advantage. </p><p><strong>Viewing Information:</strong></p><p>The event will be streamed live on Netflix, marking the platform's foray into live sports broadcasting. </p><p>The main event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET (6.30 am IST).</p><p>This unprecedented matchup blends nostalgia with modern boxing entertainment, promising an intriguing spectacle for fans worldwide.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article has been written by generative AI and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk.</em></p>