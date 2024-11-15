Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Odds, timing, where to watch

This bout, sanctioned as a professional fight, features eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves, aiming to balance competitiveness and safety. Here's a quick run-down.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 12:54 IST
Sports NewsBoxingMike TysonTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us