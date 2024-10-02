Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

<p>New Delhi: The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together.</p>.<p>The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.</p>.<p>"He (Bartonietz) is 75 and he now wants to be with his family and does not want too much travel also," an official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"It is not that Neeraj wants to end the association, it is Bartonietz who has expressed his inability to continue as his (Neeraj's) coach," he added.</p>.Neeraj Chopra meets Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after returning home.<p>The 26-year-old Chopra has been working with Bartonietz, who is a biomechanics expert but doubled up as Chopra’s coach, since 2019.</p>.<p>The German first came on board as a biomechanical expert and took over as Chopra's coach after Uwe Hohn fell out with the AFI and the Sports Authority of India.</p>.<p>Under Bartonietz, Chopra won Tokyo Olympics gold, Paris Games silver, became world champion and Diamond League champion, besides becoming Asian Games gold medallist.</p>