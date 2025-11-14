<p>Bengaluru: Every tournament has a team to beat and at the Billie Jean King Cup Group G playoffs starting on Friday here, a ‘super fit’ Netherlands are seen as the experts’ favourite to take the only spot up for grabs for the next year’s qualifiers.</p><p>The two-time finalists, who made the qualifiers twice in the last five years, are billed to wrap up the new-format three-day playoffs by the penultimate day as back-to-back victories for them in the best-of-three ties (two singles and a doubles) against Slovenia (Nov 14) and then India (Nov 15) and make the final day group tie inconsequential. Netherlands captain Elise Tamaela has made her intentions clear by stating that they are not an easy side to beat.</p><p>“Every match is different but we know we can beat them. We are a good team and team-wise it’s tough to beat us,” said Tamaela during the press conference. “These are country ties and anything can happen, we can beat higher-ranked players and can lose to lower-ranked players as well. That’s why preparation becomes important and we have done that well. Our focus is on bringing out our best tomorrow (Friday against Slovenia).”</p><p>Their biggest weapon for the ties is world No. 87 Suzan Lamens, who is also the highest-ranked player in the tournament and admittedly shortest player in the team at 6 feet 1 inch. The 25-year-old Dutch, who achieved her best ranking of 57 last September, carries the burden of providing a good start to her side in the singles.</p>.Sahaja Yamalapalli leads India’s Billie Jean King Cup push.<p>“Well the team expects me to win everytime I step on the court,” said Lamens. “They provide me all the support I need but I do feel a bit of pressure but that’s because I am playing for my country and my team-mates and not because I am the highest-ranked player in the tournament.”</p>.<p>Netherlands’ first hurdle could be their toughest against Slovenia with their head-to-head battles being levelled at 2-2. However, the Dutch feel they have an upper hand as they defeated Slovenes 3-1 at the same stage last year with Lamens winning two of the singles matches (best-of-five ties until last year), including a three-set battle over French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.</p>.<p>Slovenia, who qualified for the BJKC finals for the first time in 2023, have learnt their lessons from last year's defeat.</p>.<p>“We tried to prepare well for them this time," said team's captain Masa Zec Peskiric. "We have worked on the tactics and also analysed our rivals. Many of our players are also familiar with them so we talked and have made plans accordingly."</p>