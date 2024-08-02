Home
Olympics 2024 | Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals

PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 09:13 IST

Paris: Indian recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance to rally past Indonesia and enter the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

The Indians notched a 5-1 (37-36 38-38 38-37) win over their Indonesian opponents Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu.

Dhiraj and Ankita consistently shot 9s and 10s.

However, Ankita upped her game, shooting 10s in her last three attempts to take the pair into the last eight stage, which will take place later in the day.

Published 02 August 2024, 09:13 IST
