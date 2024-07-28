Olympics 2024 | Australia's De Minaur withdraws from Paris singles

Paris: Australia's Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the men's singles at the Paris Olympics as he continues to recover from a hip injury that cut short his Wimbledon campaign, the world number six said on Sunday.
De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic earlier this month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.
"Tried my best to be ready for the singles but body needs a bit more time," he said on Instagram.
The 25-year-old was set to play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday.
The Australian will still take part in the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. They will meet fourth-seeded US pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.
