Olympics 2024 | Biles, Ledecky headline 592-member US team for Paris Games

At the Tokyo Olympics, the US won 39 gold, one more than China, and returned home with a Games best 113 medals in total.

"These remarkable 592 athletes of Team USA have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and passion in their pursuit of excellence on their road to earning a place on the 2024 US Olympic Team and representing the United States in Paris," said Rocky Harris, USOPC chief of sport and athlete services.

"This summer, Team USA athletes will amaze us with extraordinary talent and indomitable spirit – and they will undoubtedly inspire the next generation."

Three athletes, Diana Taurasi (basketball), Steffen Peters (equestrian) and McLain Ward (equestrian) will be appearing in their fifth Olympics while flamboyant sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and breaker Logan "Logistx" Edra are high-profile Games debutants.

The US roster is consists of 314 females and 278 males marking the fourth consecutive Games the US has sent more women than men to the Olympics.

There are at least six sets of siblings in the squad, including badminton twins Annie and Kerry Xu while gymnast Hezly Rivera is the youngest at 16 and equestrian Peters the oldest at 59.

The will be represented in 44 sports at the Paris Games which begin on July 26 and run until August 11.