Olympics 2024: Indian hockey defender Jarmanpreet, who once served doping ban, geared up for debut

New Delhi: A frustrating doping ban jolted Jarmanpreet Singh's career in 2016, but he has long forgotten that bitter episode and the defender is all geared up for his Olympics debut in Paris later this month.

Jarmanpreet, a regular member of the Indian hockey team in the last few years, was picked in the 16-member Indian team for the Paris Games.

"It was not easy. It was one of my darkest phases, with many uncertainties," said Jarmanpreet on the doping ban from 2016 to 2018.

"Players don't usually emerge from a setback like this. To sit out of matches for two years is a big gap in the sport," he recalled.

Jarmanpreet was then a promising player on his way to playing for India at the Junior World Cup 2016 when he was slapped with the doping ban.

The Punjab player did not give up and served out the two-year period in exile before making a return to competitive hockey and then to the Indian senior team.