Olympics 2024 | Paris Games organisers gave out 2,20,000 male and female condoms to athletes: 'Let's stay responsible'

Having clarified back in May that the news of beds inside the athletes' village being anti-sex was fake, the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 organisers have made sure that those who do partake in the extra-curricular frivolities, are safe when they do so.
Laurent Dalard, the first-aid and health services coordinator for the Paris Olympics, said that enough prophylactics have been provided to cover athletes in the Olympic Village as well as in other places where the athletes will be present, such as Marseille, Tahiti, etc.
The contraceptives are branded with the Paris 2024 Olympics mascots, the Phryges, and contain different phrases on each of them, such as, 'On the field of love, play fair. Ask for consent', 'Don’t share more than victory, protect yourself against STDs', and 'No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!'
In May, the organisers clarified the viral story of anti-sex beds to be used during the Olympics in the 'City of Love' by stating, "We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020. But for Paris 2024 the choice of these beds for the Olympic & Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games."
"It goes without saying that the quality of the furniture has been rigorously tested to ensure it is robust, comfortable and appropriate for all the athletes who will use it, and who span a very broad range of body types," they further added.
An intimacy ban was in place at the Tokyo Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
