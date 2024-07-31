Olympics 2024 | Paris Games organisers gave out 2,20,000 male and female condoms to athletes: 'Let's stay responsible'

In May, the organisers clarified the viral story of anti-sex beds to be used during the Olympics in the 'City of Love' by stating, "We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020. But for Paris 2024 the choice of these beds for the Olympic & Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games."

"It goes without saying that the quality of the furniture has been rigorously tested to ensure it is robust, comfortable and appropriate for all the athletes who will use it, and who span a very broad range of body types," they further added.