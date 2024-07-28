Olympics 2024 | Saudi hails kingdom's first female Olympic swimmer

Paris: Saudi dignitaries on Sunday hailed the performance of Mashael Alayed, the first female swimmer from the kingdom to compete in an Olympics.

The 17-year-old is the only female swimmer in the delegation and smashed her personal best to come sixth of seven in her 200 metres freestyle heat.

Female athletes were for many years an untapped reservoir of talent in the conservative Islamic state, with girls banned from participating in sport at public schools until 2017 and women not allowed into sports stadiums until the following year.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bint Sultan, an influential member of the Saudi Olympic committee and the kingdom's ambassador to Washington, who has led efforts to integrate Saudi women into sport, wrote on X "Proud to cheer on this young woman! Breaking boundaries! Mashael Alayed.”