Olympics 2024 | Sreeja Akula loses to world no 1 Sun 0-4 in women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Paris: Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to world number one Yingsha Sun of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles competition at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

The Indian number one Sreeja went down 10-12 10-12 8-11 3-11 in 38 minutes, hours after becoming only the second Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics.