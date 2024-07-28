Olympics 2024 | Zareen eyes gold after long journey

Kom, who has been the face of women's boxing in India and inspired a Bollywood biopic in 2014, won the trial by split decision and went on to compete in Tokyo.

Now it is Zareen who carries India's boxing hopes in Paris and she started well on Sunday with a unanimous opening win over Germany's Maxi Kloetzer.

"I am competing for my country at the Olympics," the 28-year-old said.

"I am really happy that after a long time of wait, hard work and struggle, I am here at the Olympics representing my country. Today, I won the bout. I am really happy to start my Olympic journey with a win."

Asked if she was hoping to one day surpass Kom's achievements, the twice world championship gold medallist said: "Mary Kom is a legend. I believe no one can break her (World Championships) record at the current time. I see her as my role model.