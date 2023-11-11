15 years after Djokovic won his first ATP finals, he's still dominant

Djokovic enters the ATP Finals as the all-time leader in weeks ranked No. 1 with 398. He could reach a milestone 400 weeks the day after the event ends. He has ended the year at No. 1 seven times, one more than Pete Sampras, who did it from 1993-98. All he has to do is win one round-robin match at the finals to become this year's No. 1, ahead of Alcaraz.