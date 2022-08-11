2022 BRICS Games to be held online in September

The 2022 BRICS Games features breakdancing, chess and Wushu (Chinese martial arts) as medal events

IANS
IANS, Beijing,
  • Aug 11 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Athletes from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will compete online at the 2022 BRICS Games, which are to be held from September 1 to 30, organisers announced on Thursday.

The 2022 BRICS Games features breakdancing, chess and Wushu (Chinese martial arts) as medal events and yoga, dragon and lion dance, dragon boat racing, Brazil jiu-jitsu, sambo and dibeke as demonstration events, reports Xinhua.

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, expressed his belief that the BRICS Games will enhance solidarity and friendship, promote peace and development.

"I believe the 2022 BRICS Games will play a unique role in improving BRICS sports development and promoting understanding and friendship in the BRICS sports community and among BRICS peoples, and contribute to fostering high-quality partnership and embarking on a new journey of BRICS cooperation through the power of sports," Gao said in a speech posted on the Games' official website.

BRICS
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
Sports News

