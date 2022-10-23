Aman wins 57kg title at U-23 World Championship

PTI
PTI, Pontevedra (Spain),
  • Oct 23 2022, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 07:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Freestyle wrestler Aman grabbed India's first gold medal of the ongoing edition of the U-23 World Championship when he outplayed Turkey's Ahmet Duman in the 57kg title clash here on Saturday.

Aman scored all his points in the second period while his opponent got his points with a couple of two-pointers in each period.

It is Aman's fourth medal this season, having won a gold in Almaty, silver at Dan Kolov and a bronze at Yasar Dogu.

India signed off with six medals with with only nine wrestlers taking the mat.

India cherished its best ever result in Greo Roman style with three wrestlers winning medals -- all bronze.

The 21 others selected in the Indian squad could not compete as their visa applications were rejected by embassy of Spain.

Sports News
Wrestling

