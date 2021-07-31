Gymnast Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic finals

American gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic finals

The team statement said that she would continue to be evaluated daily

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 31 2021, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 08:26 ist
US gymnast Simone Biles. Credit: AFP File Photo

US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Simone Biles still struggling with 'petrifying' mental block

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the statement said. "She will continue to be evaluated daily."

