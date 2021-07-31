American gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic finals

US superstar Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.
Also Read | Simone Biles still struggling with 'petrifying' mental block
"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the statement said. "She will continue to be evaluated daily."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube