Panghal storms into Asian Boxing Championship final

Amit Panghal storms into Asian Boxing Championship final

On Thursday night, four Indian women boxers had advanced to the finals

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • May 28 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 21:39 ist
Panghal was in top form as he took control with his sharp counter-attacks. Credit: PTI File Photo

Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) out-punched familiar foe Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan to enter the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.

The top-seeded Indian defeated Bibossinov 5-0. The Kazakh is a world championship bronze-medallist and had lost to silver-winner Panghal in the semifinals of that event as well.

Panghal was in top form as he took control with his sharp counter-attacks against the defensively weaker Bibossinov.

Read more: Mary Kom enters final of Asian Boxing Championships

The Indian played the waiting game to perfection as the third-seeded Bibossinov's plan to dazzle him with early aggression fell flat as the bout progressed.

The world number one from Haryana became the aggressor in the final round as Bibossinov ran out of steam.

On Thursday night, four Indian women boxers had advanced to the finals.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) won their bouts to make the summit clash.

Of these, Pooja got a walkover after her opponent pulled out.

It was heartbreak for two-time world youth champion Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) as she lost her final spot after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman, successfully challenged the narrow victory that she had clinched in the last-four stage.

Sakshi had prevailed 3-2 in the regulation bout but the decision was challenged by the Kazakh team and eventually overturned. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Panghal
Asian Boxing Championships
Boxing
sports
Mary Kom

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 