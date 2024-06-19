Bangalore Turf Club gets green signal to resume racing activities

JUSTICE SR KRISHNA KUMAR, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, said “It is relevant to note that by virtue of the impugned orders (rejecting the representation filed by the BTC), the entire racing and betting activities of the petitioners, which was hitherto being carried on continuously and uninterruptedly for decades, has now come to a complete standstill and a grinding halt thereby resulting in irreparable injury and hardship not only to the petitioners but also to the race horses themselves who are lying idle without their regular racing activity, which would cause ailments, diseases etc., to the race horses which is sufficient to indicate that the balance of convenience is in favour of the petitioners.