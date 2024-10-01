Beagles enter final with comeback win

<p>Bengaluru: Beagles Basketball Club rode on Asher D'Souza's 22-point effort to clinch a comeback 66-62 win over BCBC in the semifinal of the State Youth (U-16) Championship for boys and girls here on Monday.</p>.<p><strong>Results: Semifinal league: Boys</strong>: Beagles BC: 66 (Asher D'Souza 22, Vibhav 20, Harshan 12) bt BCBC: 62 (Samarth 20, Aarav GA 14, Dev 10). HT: 26-35; PPC: 79 (Aditya 24, Akshath 20) bt Mysore district A: 47 (Chanakya 11). HT: 34-18.</p>.<p><strong>Girls</strong>: Mounts Club: 73 (Nidhi Umesh 32, Nilaaya Reddy 21) bt Young Orions SC: 45 (Ruth Jacob 17, Devi Priya 16). HT: 36-23; Mysore district A: 63 (Aanchal 27, Krithi 10) bt Beagles BC: 53 (Swathi 25, Rachana 12). HT: 36-23.</p>