Beagles enter final with comeback win

Beagles Basketball Club rode on Asher D'Souza's 22-point effort to clinch a comeback 66-62 win over BCBC in the semifinal of the State Youth (U-16) Championship for boys and girls on Monday.
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 01:16 IST

