Olympian forced to choose between Games and infant

Canadian basketball player says forced to choose between going to Tokyo Olympics or being a mum

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 15:21 ist
Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher. Credit: Instagram/@kgaucher

Canadian women's basketball player Kim Gaucher said she is being forced to decide between "being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete" because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo due to Covid-19 protocols.

Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to safety protocols, while foreign spectators are also excluded and domestic crowds will be capped.

Canada, ranked fourth in the world, are due to face Serbia in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23.

Read | Did you know the Olympics had to be called off thrice in the past?

"Right now I'm being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete. I can't have them both," Gaucher said on Instagram. "Tokyo has said no friends, no family, no exceptions.

"Japanese fans are going to be in attendance, the arenas are going to be half-full, but I will not have access to my daughter?"

Local media reported that the Canadian Olympic Committee and governing body Canada Basketball have appealed to Tokyo organisers to allow Gaucher's husband and daughter to be in Japan with her during the Games.

Reuters has requested comment from the International Olympic Committee.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
Basketball
sports
Tokyo Olympics
Japan
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?

 