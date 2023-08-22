Home
Homesportsother sports

Chess World Cup final: Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen draw first game after 35 moves

The first game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday ended in a draw after 35 moves. The two grandmasters will face off in a second game on Wednesday.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 14:05 IST

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Tuesday.

The 18-year old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.

This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

Chess, Magnus Carlsen, FIDE, R Praggnanandhaa

