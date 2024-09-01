Cradle of Indian wrestling

Satpal, an Asian Games gold medallist in 1982, couldn't win any in the two Olympics he competed in. What he couldn't achieve as a competitor, though, he wanted to accomplish by producing Olympic medallists. Satpal knew one crucial way of developing world class wrestlers was to put in place modern infrastructure, including as basic as the wrestling mat which he had seen only when he went to the Olympics. Today there are six such medallists from the Delhi-based akhada!