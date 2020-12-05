Zubcic wins giant slalom with impressive second run

Croatia's Zubcic wins giant slalom with impressive second run

AFP
AFP, Santa Caterina di Valfurva, Italy,
  • Dec 05 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 21:03 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the World Cup giant slalom race in the Italian Alps on Saturday after placing just sixth in the first run.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec, the first-run leader, finished second with in-form Swiss racer Marco Odermatt third.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault of France was fifth as snow drifted constantly on the Santa Caterina slopes.

The Italian resort stepped in to stage the third and fourth races of the men's season when French venue Val d'Isere did not get enough snow.

The women's World Cup super-G at Saint Moritz was cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky to hold the race, organisers announced.

