Sakshi Malik wins gold in 62kg wrestling at CWG

CWG 2022: Sakshi Malik wins gold medal in women's freestyle 62kg category

Sakshi fought back strongly in the second period, going on an attack and taking two points

IANS
IANS, Birmingham,
  • Aug 05 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 23:38 ist
Sakshi Malik holds the tricolor after winning against Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the Women's Freestyle Wrestling 62kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Malik won the gold medal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik turned back the clock to register a dominant victory to bag gold medal in the women's freestyle 65kg bout, beating Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Sakshi, who seemed to have gone off the boil after her success in the Rio Olympics, missing some events and got upstages by younger opponents, made a brilliant comeback both in her bout on Friday and her career as she stomped her authority.

Her opponent, who had come to Canada from Mexico at a very young age with her family seeking political asylum, is strong grappler having won medals in World Championships

She started aggressively and effected two takedowns in the first period to take 4-0 lead.

But Sakshi fought back strongly in the second period, going on an attack and taking two points. She then counterattacked brilliantly and effected a fall by pinning her opponent's shoulder to the mat to win the match.

Sakshi was ecstatic with her performance and want on a victory lap around the bout area, very happy with the way she won the bout.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sakshi Malik
Sports News
Wrestling
India News
Commonwealth Games

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 