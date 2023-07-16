Dedicate this medal to all those fighting crime against women: Sangeeta Phogat after podium finish in Hungary

Sangeeta dedicates medal to those fighting for women

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 21:24 ist
India's Sangeeta Phogat (R) poses for photographs after winning the bronze medal at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 tournament. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, one among the six prominent faces in the protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dedicated her bronze medal won at the Ranking Series event in Hungary to "all those" who are fighting crime against women.

Sangeeta and her husband Bajrang Punia, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist sat at the national capital's Jantar Mantar on a month-long protest against Singh, who has sexual harassment charges levelled against him by multiple female wrestlers.

The third of the famous Phogat sisters, hardly got time to prepare for the event and a podium finish will certainly boost her confidence.

"Messages of congratulations from all of you are reaching me, I am very emotional at this moment. Many thanks to all of you. This medal is not mine only, it belongs to you all," Sangeeta tweeted.

"I dedicate this medal to all the fighting women of the world who are fighting against crimes against women."

On Saturday, she won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic 59kg category that featured six grapplers at the Hungary Ranking Series tournament in Budapest.

Sangeeta beat young Hungarian Viktoria Borsos, the U-20 World Championship silver medallist, 6-2 in the bronze medal play-off bout.

