Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells

Indian Wells, California: Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from Indian Wells ahead of her first match due to illness, tournament organizers said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to participate at this years Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues," she said.

"Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title. I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year. Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again, she said.