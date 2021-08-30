Discus thrower Vinod loses Paralympics bronze medal

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar loses Paralympics bronze medal after classification reassessment

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 30 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 15:53 ist
Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@India_AllSports

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar on Monday lost his F52 category bronze medal at the Paralympics here after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father, a jawan, was injured during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia on Sunday.

However, the result was challenged by some competitors.

"...the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)," the organisers said in a statement.

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," it added.

F52 is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete those with a similar level of ability.

Vinod's classification was done on August 22. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vinod Kumar
Paralympics
Sports News
BSF

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 