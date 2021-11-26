Dorna extends contract with Catalunya track 

Dorna Sports has announced that it has “signed a new contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, extending the partnership between the FIM MotoGP World Championship and the classic Catalonia venue for another five years. The new agreement guarantees the Gran Premi de Catalunya a place on the 2022 calendar and confirms a minimum of two more events to be held between 2023 and 2026”.



The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been part of the FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar since 1992; first as the host of the European Grand Prix (from 1992-1995) and later the Catalan Grand Prix (from 1996). “The event is a fan and rider favourite, bringing the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship to the vibrant Mediterranean city of Barcelona,” a release from Dorna said.



“The provisional dates for the 2022 Catalan GP are the June 3 to 5. From 2023, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will then alternate with other venues on the Iberian peninsula, with a minimum of two more Grands Prix at the venue confirmed to take place between 2023 and 2026.



Roger Torrent, Catalan Minister of Business and Labour, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya President, said: "We are very pleased to continue hosting the most important competition in the world of motorcycling. This is great news for the fans of our country, for the international projection of Barcelona and Catalonia, and for the objective of turning the circuit into a strategic piece for the economic and social development linked to the green mobility industry."



Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said: "This contract renewal with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for five more seasons is, without a doubt, fantastic news for MotoGP.



"The spectacular Catalan track has been linked to MotoGP since the first beginnings of Dorna and has been a key fixture on the calendar each season. This important agreement extending the collaboration until 2026 demonstrates, once again, the commitment shown to our Championship by the promoter."