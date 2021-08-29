Fabio Quartararo wins MotoGP British Grand Prix

Fabio Quartararo wins MotoGP British Grand Prix

AFP
AFP, Silverstone,
  • Aug 29 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 18:39 ist
Yamaha French rider Fabio Quartararo celebrates winning the MotoGP race of the motorcycling British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit. Credit: AFP Photo

Fabio Quartararo stretched his MotoGP world championship lead by romping to victory at the British Grand Prix in front of packed stands at Silverstone.

The Frenchman claimed his fifth win of the season ahead of Spanish duo Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaro.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MotoGP
Sports News

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 