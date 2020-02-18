Former athletes hit out at double standards over Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda

While applauding the State Government and the Sports Authority of India's promptness in congratulating and rewarding Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda, elite State athletes wondered why the same enthusiasm is not shown when it comes to professional sportspersons.

Soon after the media went into overdrive late last week upon hearing that Gowda had covered 100 metres in 9.55 seconds, with some even likening him to retired sprint great Usain Bolt -- the world record holder in 100 and 200 metres -- the Karnataka government and even Union Sports Ministry joined the frenzy.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju, in a tweet, said arrangements have been made at SAI Centre here to conduct trials and ascertain if Gowda can be groomed into an 'Olympic' athlete, seemingly unaware that Gowda was 28 years old, which is quite an advanced age to train to compete at this level. The politicians appeared to be playing to the gallery even as Gowda himself tried to play down his feat, and was modest enough to credit the time he clocked to the buffaloes he was running with.

The State Government, too, rewarded Gowda with Rs 3 lakh with chief minister BS Yediyurappa and sports minister CT Ravi felicitating him.

"We have nothing against all the accolades that are coming Gowda's way. I've been getting a lot of messages from my athlete friends since Sunday and the common grouse is the double standards," an Olympian, speaking on condition of anonymity, told DH. "Just because Gowda's performance was highlighted in the media so much, the government was quick to react.

"But what about so many athletes slogging it out everyday at SAI or in academies. What upset me the most was Rijuju reacting without even knowing Kambala is a cultural event. The State government is justified in awarding him because it's a popular event. But sports minister calling for trials, it's ridiculous. As a minister he must know that a person, without no prior training in that discipline, can't become an Olympic-grade athlete aged 28. He must have at least consulted a SAI regional director before putting out such a tweet."

Multiple national champion Nisha Millet, who took part in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, too was aghast. "We live in the age of populism and media hype. Yes, the government is doing a lot to sports now as compared to my times but even then so many young athletes struggle to give wings to their dreams. Not just Gowda, we reward athletes only when they win medals. But if they fail to do, they are ignored. We only recognise when an athlete gets to the destination but the big question is how does one get there. Getting there is the most difficult part and that's where an athlete needs full support.

"Our sporting structure is reward-based which is fundamentally wrong. We need to invest a lot at the grassroot level which is lacking. I read about how Great Britain invested heavily before they hosted the Olympics in 2012 and they are reaping the rewards now."

Another athlete, who wished not be dragged into the issue, felt there's discrimination among sporting disciplines. "Only Olympic sporting disciplines get government grants and rewards. There are world championships and Asian championships in sports that are not part of the Olympics too. It's not our fault if our sport is not part of the Olympics. This discrimination has to stop."