Former India hockey player Usman Khan passes away

Former India hockey player Usman Khan has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the sport's governing body in the country said on Friday while condoling his death.
Khan was 76 and survived by three sons and a daughter.
Expressing his condolences to Khan's family, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former India player Usman Khan. He is remembered for his excellent abilities as a left-winger and was a very stylish player in those times.
"On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief," he said in a press release.
He breathed his last in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh after a long battle with cancer.
Khan, a retired assistant commissioner of Customs, Chennai, was a stylish left winger. He played hockey at the Madrasi Azam Ground before shifting to Kolkata, where joined the Customs.
In Kolkata, Khan played for the Calcutta Customs and also represented Bengal in the national hockey championships for several years.
