George grabs hat-trick as England beat Georgia 40-0 in Autumn Nations Cup

England beat Georgia 40-0 in Autumn Nations Cup

England's hooker Jamie George (C) kicks ahead during the Autumn Nations Cup international rugby union match between England and Georgia at Twickenham. Credit: AFP.

Jamie George became the first England hooker to score a hat-trick of tries in a Test match as the Six Nations champions opened their Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a comfortable 40-0 win over Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday.

England scored six tries in total, with the match over as a contest at half-time after they led 26-0.

Jack Willis marked his Test debut with the opening try before George crossed twice and full-back Elliot Daly went over.

George scored England's fifth try in the second half before replacement scrum-half Dan Robson went over, with captain Owen Farrell kicking five conversions.

