India thrash Belgium 5-1 in Pro League hockey match

Harmanpreet scores twice as India thrash Belgium 5-1 in Pro League hockey match

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead in the first minute of the game

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 02 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 21:37 ist
Harmanpreet Singh. Twitter/@13harmanpreet

Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India stunned Olympic champions Belgium 5-1 to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in their European leg of the the FIH Pro League here on Friday.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead in the first minute of the game, before Harmanpreet (20th and 29th min) scored twice from penalty corners.

Amit Rohidas (28th) and Dilpreet Singh (59th) were the other Indian goal scorers.

William Ghislain (45th) scored the lone goal for Belgium in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

India, who had come to Europe as Pro League table toppers, had lost the opening game of the European leg to Belgium 1-2 on May 26 before going down to Great Britain 2-4 the next day.

India play Great Britain again on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
India
Belgium
Hockey
Harmanpreet Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

Delhi Police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet

 