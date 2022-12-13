Hockey World Cup ticket prices announced

The highest ticket price for a men's hockey World Cup match has been set at Rs 500, the organisers said on Tuesday.
"India match day tickets are priced at Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 400 for East Stand, and Rs 200 for North and South Stand. For non-India match days, tickets are priced at Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 200 for East Stand and Rs 100 for North and South Stand," Hockey India said in a statement.
"For qualifiers onwards till the final in Bhubaneswar, tickets are priced at Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 400 for East Stand and Rs 200 for North and South Stand.
"For positioning matches from (9-16 placings) in Rourkela, tickets are priced at Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 200 for East Stand and Rs 100 for North and South Stand. Each ticket allows the spectator to watch the entire day's proceedings at the respective venue," the national federation added.
The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year.
