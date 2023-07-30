India bags fourth gold in World University Games

India bags fourth gold in World University Games, placed fourth in medal standings

Aman and Pragati put up a brilliant show in the final to win the yellow metal, beating their rivals 157-156 in a thrilling summit clash.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 14:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinch a gold medal, India's fourth in the event, at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

India are currently placed fourth in the medal standings with 10 medals including four gold, two silver and four bronze.

The Indians won two more medals in archery in men's and women's compound team events.

While the men's compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze with a score of 229-225 against Korean opponents, women's compound trio of Purvasha, Pragati and Avneet lost 224-229 to Korea in the final to settle for the silver.

Apart from archery, the Indians also bagged two medals in shooting.

The trio of Vijayveer, Udayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won a silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event with a cumulative score of 1729. Surya Pratap, Sartaj Singh and Aishwary Tomar won a bronze in the 50m rifle team category.

With 583 points, Vijayveer has also sailed to the individual final of the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Aishwary also made it into the final of individual 50m rifle event.

Sports News
World University Games

