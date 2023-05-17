India end Sudirman Cup campaign with 4-1 win over Australia

Already out of the knock-out race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie here on Wednesday.
Placed in the 'group of death', India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia -- two heavyweights of the game -- to crash out of the mixed team championship.
Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville.
Also read | India lose to Chinese Taipei in Sudirman Cup opener
HS Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu in just 28 minutes.
With nothing at stake, India fielded Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles in place of PV Sindhu and the youngster didn't disappoint, scoring a 21-16 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho.
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11 21-12 in the men's doubles to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the contest.
The women's doubles pair of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19 21-13 to hand India a consolation win.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh
Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7
Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning