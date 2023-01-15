India, England play out goalless draw in hockey WC

India, England play out goalless draw in hockey World Cup

There was hardly anything to separate between the world no. 5 India and sixth-ranked England

PTI
PTI, Rourkela,
  • Jan 15 2023, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 20:53 ist
Manpreet Singh tries to beat England defender during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at Birsa Munda Stadium, in Rourkela, Odisha, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India and England played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

There was hardly anything to separate between the world no. 5 India and sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock after 60 minutes of intense battle.

The draw, however, ensured the top spot for England in Pool D on account of a better goal difference than India.

Both India and England made a winning start to their campaigns. While England thrashed Wales 5-0, India defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener.

India will take on Wales, the lowest ranked side in the pool, in their final group match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar while England will up against Spain.

In the other match of the pool, Spain defeated Wales 5-1 at the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
England
Hockey
Sports News

What's Brewing

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

 