India will host Olympics in future, says Anurag Thakur

Thakur also informed that 1000 new Khelo India centres will be ready by the end of the year.

  • Jul 27 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 22:06 ist
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

India will organise the Olympics in future, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday, insisting that hosting quality tournaments across various disciplines will help the country become a sporting super power.

Earlier this month, Australia's Victoria state withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to increasing cost.

Replying to PTI's query if India is thinking of hosting the 2026 CWG, Thakur said "India will organise the Olympics in future."

"We are working in that direction and when the right time comes we will give you the good news. India wants to host the Olympics.

"Our athletes are performing well and the federations are becoming more accountable. There is transparency, accountability and professionalism," Thakur said on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships.

India is hosting the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships for the first time from July 28 to August 5 at the Gautam Buddha University here.

As many as 220 athletes from 18 Asian countries will compete in the continental Championships.

"India has got the opportunity to host the 2023 Youth and Junior Weightlifting Asian Championship. It's a big thing that we are hosting it for the first time," Thakur said.

"The government wants India to host good, big tournaments in different sports. To be a sporting super power, you have to host tournaments, provide facilities and take the games forward."

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had successfully organised the Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championship less than two weeks back from July 12 to 16 at the same venue here.

"Hosting tournaments like this Asian Championships and the Commonwealth Championships will increase India's standing and in future we will soon host the World Championships as well," Thakur said.

The minister said the final contingent list for the upcoming Asian Games in China will be announced soon.

"The final list is getting ready, the teams are in preparatory mode. There was a big question in front of us whether the football teams should go or not. The teams were not falling in the top eight but I made the decision that they will participate."

Thakur also informed that 1000 new Khelo India centres will be ready by the end of the year.

"By the end of this year we will be in a positing to inaugurate and dedicate 1000 Khelo India centres to the country."

