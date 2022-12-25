Indian archers shine at Asia Cup with 5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze

Asia Cup: Indian archers bag 5 gold, 3 silver medals

The Indian junior archers reigned supreme in the Asia Cup Stage III by returning with nine medals, including five gold here on Sunday.

The biggest medal haul came from the compound section where Indian archers bagged seven of the eight medals up from grabs, including a clean sweep in the individual women section where Pragati, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur took the top three spots.

Priyansh and Ojas Deotale bagged gold and silver in the compound individual section.

The Indian compound archers also topped the team events in both men's and women's sections, defeating Korea en route to gold medals. It was only in the compound mixed pair event, India returned empty-handed after the duo of Ojas and Pragati went down to Vietnam in the quarterfinals.

In recurve section, India bagged one gold and one silver medal. The men's team of Akash Mrinal Chauhan and Parth Salunkhe won the gold defeating Korea.

Tisha Punia and Salunkhe settled for a silver after losing to Kai-Han Yang and Szu-Min Su of Chinese Taipei in the recurve mixed team event. Overall, India had returned with five gold, three silver and one bronze. 

