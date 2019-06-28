India's snooker team beats Pakistan in quarters

The Indian team comprising recently-crowned Asian champion Pankaj Advani, Laxman Rawat and Aditya Mehta stormed into the semifinals of the Asian Team Snooker Championship with a victory over Pakistan here.

The top 2 players, Pankaj and Laxman, have been chosen to play all the matches so far in the tournament based on their form.

In the quarterfinal, India was up against a formidable Pakistan team consisting of Mohammed Bilal and Asjad Iqbal.

India received a direct entry to the quarters based on their strong showing in the group stages while Pakistan had to earn their last-eight spot by overcoming Qatar 3-1.

21-time world champion Pankaj opened the proceedings against Bilal, denying him a single point. With the help of a 67 break, India went one up in the best-of-five-match contest -- two singles, one doubles and two reverse singles.

The second tie was the other singles game between Laxman and Asjad. The Indian played with composure and won the frame comfortably.

The doubles tie went smoothly for India as Laxman put the final nail in the coffin with a splendid 55 break to oust Pakistan and confirm a medal for India.

The semifinal will be against Myanmar later Friday.