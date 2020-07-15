IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

International Olympics Committee postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

AP
AP, Lausanne,
  • Jul 15 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa.

"This was really too heavy workload for everybody," Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

"We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," Bach said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Youth Olympic Games
Dakar
IOC

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

 