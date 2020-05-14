Jubilation on the fairways

Golfers and golf association officials heaved a huge sigh a relief on Thursday, a day after the State Government said the courses will be thrown open for public use after May 17 when Lockdown 3.0 comes to an end.

“When I heard the news I was in a state of shock and surprise,” said pro golfer S Chikkarangappa. “I initially did not believe the news because at times TV channels have the habit of hyping things up. But when I read the news in the papers, I couldn’t believe myself. I was jumping up in joy. I really can’t wait for May 18 and have a round of golf. I’m really looking forward to that first shot.

“Ever since I started playing golf as a young kid, this is the longest I’ve stayed away from the game or course. Yes, I’ve been hitting balls on my terrace with some special arrangements but playing a game of golf on the course is a different feeling altogether. Athletes are like engines who need to keep running, else our game will catch rust. I really appreciate the State Government for taking this initiative and leading the way for other governments. Kudos to them,” Chikkarangappa added.

Mysuru-based pro golfer Pranavi Urs too echoed Chikkarangappa’s thoughts. “Golf is perhaps the safest among all sports. We were following social distancing anyways even before that word could become a catchphrase. Things will be slightly different, like playing with a mask, we players cleaning our clubs and balls rather than caddies helping us, sanitising ourselves regularly etc. But we are eager to get back on course and reconnect with the game and nature. Happy to lead the way to other athletes.”

While players are indeed happy, course officials face a mighty challenge with the coronavirus cases rising everyday. On an average, 400 golfers tee off at the Karnataka Golf Association on a single day during weekends and public holidays and ensuring members follow the strict social distancing guidelines may prove a big task. Several amateurs play golf more as social activity and some high profile business decisions are done on the fairways and greens instead of boardrooms.

“We haven’t got the government guidelines yet but we will ensure all members follow social distancing protocols strictly,” said KGA secretary Prithviraj Urs. “We will ensure people don’t congregate and stick to their time sheets. You know, for many, golf is a social activity. Until things normalise they too have to play like the pros - be quick and reduce the chit-chat. We also will be limiting the number of entries because if we end up taking the usual number, the course can get crowded and it may be difficult for us to manage. The lesser the better for the time being. Of course we will sanitise the course regularly and take all precautions from our side.”

Chetan Meda, Director of Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of the City, said his club will not have any caddies. “Our course is in Green Zone and we wish to remain that way. There will be no caddies, instead we will have ball spotters at every holes. Members will be given individual buggies and time between tee-offs will be extended from eight to 15 minutes. All financial transactions will be online, including the ball spotter fees. We are trying to get UV sanitisers and the shipment should reach us soon. For now, we will remove access to locker rooms and clubhouse. Safety will be the buzzword.”