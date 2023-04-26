Kazakhstan MotoGP cancelled

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kazakhstan MotoGP, scheduled for July 9, has been cancelled and will not be replaced on this year's world championship calendar, organisers announced Wednesday.

"Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event," the international motorcylcing federation (FIM) said in a statement.

"MotoGP looks forward to visiting Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar. The event will not be replaced in 2023."

The cancellation means the world championship will now be contested over 20 Grand Prix races.

Three have already been staged, with the next race slated for the southern Spanish city of Jerez on Sunday.

