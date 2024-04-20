LaLiga title race on the line at Clasico against Real Madrid: Xavi Hernandez

"On Sunday we have the chance to get back into LaLiga title race. It will be the most important game of the season."

The last chance saloon has opened its doors early for battered Barcelona as they travel to Madrid after another European disappointment suffered midweek at home.

While Barca were knocked out of the Champions League, Real progressed with a shootout win at holders Manchester City on Wednesday.

Xavi praised Real for beating "the best team in the world" in Manchester City and said he will need a near flawless performance by his side to leave the Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a win.

"We will face a Real Madrid with euphoria through the roof. We need to overcome the Champions League hangover and have a team with all the enthusiasm in the world to fight for this league," Xavi said.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side is edging closer to the title but said it all could change if they lose focus and take their old rivals lightly on Sunday.

"We are doing well. The cake is ready and all that remains is the icing on top," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.

"Barca is still alive and will be a very competitive opponent who are doing very well despite the PSG loss. We're convinced that it's going to be a usual Clasico, hard fought. But it's a great opportunity to get closer to the title."