Marc Marquez taken to hospital after horror crash in MotoGP warm-up

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was taken to hospital after a horror crash in the final warm-up for Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP.

Marquez was catapulted from his bike on turn seven just before the end of Sunday morning's 20-minute session at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Marquez's Honda cartwheeled end over end as it disintegrated and the Spaniard appeared to land heavily on his left arm at approximately 180kph (110mph).

A shaken Marquez got to his feet and walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.

His team Honda said on social media: "After his fall, Marc Marquez has been taken to Mataram hospital for further checks."

Marquez had already suffered a bruising weekend, having two crashes during qualifying on Saturday.

It was not immediately known whether he would be fit to race later on Sunday where he was due to start from 14th on the grid after being promoted one spot due to a three-place grid penalty for Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Current world champion Fabio Quartararo will start from pole position for the first MotoGP race to take place for 25 years in Indonesia.

